Man beheads wife, held

GUNTUR: In a gruesome incident, a man in an inebriated condition murdered his wife at Sattenapalli and severed her head. The deceased was identified as Ankamma (30). According to Sattenapalli Urban Circle Inspector R Vijayachandra, the accused Muppana Srinivasa Rao works as a lascar in the irrigation department. When Srinivasa Rao’s wife questioned him about his love affair with another woman at Phirangipuram and threatened to file a police complaint against him, he got angry and attacked her with a sickle, and severed her head. Later, he fled the spot. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused in Guntur.
