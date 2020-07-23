Man ends life at quarantine centre

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 64-year-old man lodged at a quarantine centre in Tadepalli’s Gundimeda committed suicide on Wednesday morning, as he was reportedly upset with the fact that he was Covid positive. He was kept in a single- room and told that he would be discharged if he tested negative in an upcoming test. The victim, who tested positive on July 14, worked as a compounder in a private hospital. While a police complaint was lodged by his wife, the body was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for post-mortem.