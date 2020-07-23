Vizag police stations made touch-free

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: VIZAG city police have initiated a series of steps to make police stations touch-free in view of spiralling coronavirus cases in the city. ‘No mask no entry rule’ is being enforced and every visitor is tested with pulse oximeter and ther mal scanner. Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police RK Meena said glass shields have been set up at the cabins of receptionists and CIs in all police stations. The glass shields will act as barriers between complainants and police so that no complainant will come in direct contact with the police official, he said.

The Commissioner said all complainants will be asked to clean their hands with soap and if there was no soap available they are provided with sanitisers. He said in each police station, space was earmarked for complainants.

Even in cases such as group clashes, only a minimum number of people will be allowed to file a complaint. Meena said some policemen, who were posted in containment zones, got infected by the virus though they were given masks, gloves and sanitisers. As they were coming in close contact with the positive cases they were infected despite the measures taken by them, he pointed out. He said a safety protocol has been issued and all policemen were advised to take safety measures such as wearing masks, gloves and maintaining social distance to keep the virus at bay.

“Awareness sessions on Covid- 19 were being held for policemen and their family members in two to three police stations every day. The policemen were advised to change their clothes after returning home,” he observed. Stating that Manavata, an NGO, is conducting yoga sessions for policemen so that they will be fit both mentally and physically, the Commissioner said they have taken all measures to protect the policemen from contracting virus.