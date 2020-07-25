STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh touches new high of 8,147 coronavirus cases

39,990 of the overall 80,858 infections active; toll 933 after 49 more patients die.

Published: 25th July 2020

A woman who came to the Old Maternity Hospital in Tirupati to get tested for Covid-19 takes rest as she waits for her turn, on Friday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rapid spread of the coronavirus continued in Andhra Pradesh as a new record number of 8,147 cases were added in a day, pushing the state’s gross further up to 80,858 on Friday. With another 49 casualties, the toll touched 933.With the addition of 1,029 fresh infections, East Godavari now has a total of 11,067 Covid-19 cases of which 7,577 were still active. The district also has reported most casualties in the state, including 11 on Friday.

As per a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, as many as 48,114 samples (VRDL+ TruNAT+NAC- 25,125 and Rapid Antigen-22,989) were tested in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. The total number of samples tested so far in the state stood at 15,41,993.

After East Godavari, which led the table in the number of new cases, Anantapur stood second with 984 cases and Kurnool third with 914 cases. They were followed by Visakhapatnam (898), West Godavari (807), Guntur (703), Chittoor (630), Kadapa (494), Srikakulam (374), Krishna (359), Prakasam (355), Vizianagaram (322) and Nellore (278).

District-wise, Kurnool, with 9,615 total infections, stood at second spot in overall cases, followed by Guntur (8,800). Also, three districts--Kurnool (150), Krishna (133) and East Godavari (107)-- each have reported over 100 casualties.

On the brighter side, 2,380 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 39,935 and leaving 39,990 active cases.

