Srisailam water level touches 851 ft, inflows to remain steady

The Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram recorded an inflow of 60,300 cusecs as of 6 pm while the outflow was 59,000 cusecs. 

Published: 25th July 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With steady inflows continuing even on Friday, the water level in Srisailam reservoir has risen to 851 ft as of Friday evening. The officials expect more inflows in the coming days as steady discharge from PD Jurala in Telangana is likely. As per the Central Water Commission’s flood advisory, the inflow to Srisalam will remain steady.

As against the gross full reservoir level (FRL) of 215.81 TMCft, Srisailam reservoir has 81.47 TMC as of 7 pm.  The State water resources officials have already written to the Krishna River Board Management (KRMB) seeking 3 TMCft to be utilised from Srisailam Right Bank Canal using Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and another 3 TMCft from KC canal to meet the drinking water needs of Rayalaseema districts of Kurnool and Kadapa. The officials have geared up to draw the water as and when the water level goes past 854 ft.

The water reaching the Prakasam Barrage has come down to 7,800 cusecs of which about 7,300 cusecs was being diverted via the eastern and western main canals of the Krishna delta. The Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram recorded an inflow of 60,300 cusecs as of 6 pm while the outflow was 59,000 cusecs. 

