Actor Sonu Sood promises tractor to Chittoor farmer who made his daughters plough agriculture fields

TIRUPATI: Moved by the plight of the farmer from KV Palli Mandal of Chittoor district, who had his agriculture land ploughed by two daughters due to poverty, actor and producer Sonu Sood has come forward to support the farmer by providing him with a tractor.

The actor personally called the farmer and had a brief conversation with him and enquired about his well-being.

After the video showing the daughters of the farmer ploughing the fields went viral, Sonu Sood on Sunday morning took to twitter and said, "Tomorrow morning he will have a pair of ox to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education. Farmers are pride of our country. Protect them.''

Later, Sonu Sood contacted the farmer over phone and had a conversation for few minutes.

After speaking with the farmer, he tweeted again saying, "This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox. They deserve a tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields.''

When contacted by TNIE, the farmer Nageswara Rao said Sonu Sood called him over phone. "Sonu Sood contacted me in the morning. He asked about how and my family members are. He also asked about my daughters and what they are studying,'' Nageswara said adding that the actor was speaking in Hindi, which he could not understand properly.

"The actor also does not know Telugu. Sonu Sood assured us (of support) and asked us not to worry,'' Nageswar Rao told TNIE.

It may be recalled that Sonu Sood had come to the rescue of the migrants workers, who decided to walk back to their homes without any other option during lockdown, by providing special buses to transport the migrants to their destinations.