Call for universal immunisation for Hepatitis B

Hepatitis virus A and E are usually self-limiting and treated with no major long-term consequences,” said Dr Chalapathi Rao.

Vaccine

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on Tuesday with the theme ‘Hepatitis - Free Future,’ gastroenterologist at KIMS ICON Hospital Chalapathi Rao Achanta threw light on the causes and treatment of the disease. “Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, which can cause serious damage to the liver leading to its failure. Virus infection is the leading cause of Hepatitis.

Hepatitis virus A and E are usually self-limiting and treated with no major long-term consequences,” said Dr Chalapathi Rao. Elaborating on the causes of the infection, the liver specialist said it is usually acquired by consumption of contaminated food and water.

“Hepatitis B and C infection commonly remains silent for many decades in the body and leads to chronic Hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver failure and sometimes causes liver cancer as well. The only way to overcome this problem is to perform a simple blood screening test to everybody universally,” he said.

On the treatment for the viral infection, he said, “Once we recognise the viral hepatitis infection, we run a battery of tests. A newer modality called fibroscan allows us to estimate the amount of liver scarring/fibrosis/damage that happened without the need for liver biopsy. These tests allow us to assess the damage that happened to the liver.”  “Hepatitis B is a vaccine-preventable disease. Three shots of the vaccine over six months will provide maximum prevention against this infection.”

