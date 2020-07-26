Coffee farmers to get forest land pattas

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: ITDA Project Officer Venkateswar Salijamala asked coffee farmers to register their names for the Recognition of Forest Rights pattas. After visiting the coffee plantations in Gurragaruvu mandal on Saturday, he stated that the forest rights pattas will be given to all the eligible farmers, who started cultivating forest land before 2005.

He asked the farmers to submit their applications at the tahsildar office. The ITDA PO enquired from the farmers about the incentives and income earned through coffee plantations and assured them that pattas would be provided to all the eligible farmers. As there are no Vana Samrakshana Samithis, personal pattas will be approved for everyone, said Venkateswar.