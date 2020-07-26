In a first for Andhra Pradesh, 101-year-old woman beats COVID-19

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Winning her battle against coronavirus, a 101-year-old woman got discharged from the COVID hospital in Tirupati on Saturday. This is the first instance in Andhra Pradesh of a person above the age of 100 years recovering from the deadly virus. The doctors who treated her attributed her recovery to her willpower.

The 101-year-old, P Mangamma, from Tirupati town, tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago and was shifted to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) - Sri Padmavathi Mahila Medical College State COVID hospital for treatment.

SVIMS superintendent Dr R Ram said Mangamma was given special care in hospital. “This helped her recover,” added Dr Ram, who touched the feet of the woman, as she got discharged. “She did not lose her willpower when she was being treated. She stands as an example to others in winning the battle against Covid-19,” Dr Ram said. The woman’s relatives expressed gratitude to SVIMS director and vice chancellor Dr B Vengamma and the staff for providing medical support and ensuring her recovery.