Andhra Pradesh liquor shops to remain open for 1 more hr, but ‘not for sale’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday issued a memo, permitting the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) to keep the liquor shops open till 9 pm. Though the government had issued an order earlier restricting the timing of the liquor sale from 11 am to 8 pm, it was extended by an hour for finalisation of accounts and integration of sale proceeds with the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS).

Officials said the extra one hour is intended for finalisation of accounts, reconciliation of stocks and cash on the same day after 8 pm and not for liquor sale. Meanwhile, the opposition TDP refused to buy the government’s version and accused it of compromising on its promise of prohibition of liquor in a phased manner by enhancing the timing of liquor shops by an hour.

Launching a scathing attack on the YSRC government, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh termed it an “atrocious decision”, which was taken at a time when thousands of people testing positive for COVID-19 everyday and many patients are dying due to the pandemic. “The extension of working hours is only aimed at looting more public money,” the TDP leader argued.

“It is unfortunate that at this critical time, the ruling party is looking for more ‘J-tax’ collections. On the other hand, people are suffering due to lack of proper facilities and food at quarantine centres and patients are dying on the roads,” he alleged.

In a statement issued here, Lokesh deplored that the government liquor shops have already turned into “super spreaders” of coronavirus. “Even minimum preventive measures are not being taken at the shops. Heavy crowds, long queues and no social distancing at the liquor shops are leading to spread of coronavirus,” he alleged and demanded immediate closure of all liquor shops in the State.

The government was misleading public by saying that the extension was for settling everyday accounts, he said and added that from now onwards, every corona death would be treated as one due to the government’s negligence.