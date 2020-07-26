Meet ECoR’s silent warriors ‘steering’ trains amid COVID-19

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The women warriors of East Coast Railway (ECoR) are at the forefront of ensuring safe and smooth train operations. During the nationwide lockdown, railways had to suspend all its passenger services but the goods and parcel trains kept running, transporting essential commodities across the country.

Later on, Sharmik Special Trains and special trains were started to ferry stranded passengers from different places and to cater to the emergency needs of the people. They were juggling many odd jobs simultaneously as supervisors, helpers, technicians, electricians, carriage staff and gatekeeper taking on the most arduous jobs of the track, wagon, overhead equipment, coach maintenance, signal maintenance and attending other emergency breakdown jobs round-the-clock. These women maintenance employees work tirelessly to ensure smooth running of trains.

They also work as RPF personnel, ticket checking, cleanliness staff and are directly involved in ensuring Covid-19 protocols at stations. Women have been working as train escort and station patrolling. They have been working round-the-clock for the safety and security of passengers. These women warriors play a vital role in protecting, safeguarding and transporting the passengers. They have displayed great dedication towards their duty in these testing times.