Transmission losses at three-year low, power demand continues to fall

"Of the 4,921 million units (MU) input, 4,802 MUs of power has been distributed by the companies (discoms), while 119.23 MU turned out to be losses provisionally.

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another achievement, the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) has managed to record one of the lowest monthly transmission loss in almost three years. 
After the lowest monthly transmission loss of 2.21 per cent in July, 2017, the State-owned transmission company recorded 2.42 per cent in June this year.

“Of the 4,921 million units (MU) input, 4,802 MUs of power has been distributed by the companies (discoms), while 119.23 MU turned out to be losses provisionally. Effectively transmission loss percentage stood at 2.42 per cent in June this year as against last June’s 3.09 per cent.  This is the lowest monthly transmission loss in three years and the third lowest in almost a decade, subject to reconciliation,” an official explained.

The APTRANSCO has been bringing down the transmission losses by augmenting its transmission and distribution (T&D)  network. While the losses stood at 2.83 per cent in April, it has come down to 2.81 per cent in May and further reduced in June.  The power utility aims to reduce it further by the next quarter.
Meanwhile, the demand for power continued to remain lower than expected.

While the estimated despatch approved by Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) stood at 22,940 million units for the first four months of 2020-21, the actual grid despatch as per the State load despatch centre stood 9.5 per cent lower at 20,194 million units.

Though officials expected that normalcy would be restored in August, it is expected to take at least two more months as the curve of the pandemic is still on the rise. “The actual demand is far lesser than the estimated demand by the commission, largely due to the COVID-19 crisis. The present low demand is expected to continue for a few more months,” a senior official explained.

