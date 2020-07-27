COVID toll mounts to 1,041 in Andhra Pradesh, count set to breach 1 lakh-mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1,000-mark with 56 more persons falling victim to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who lost their lives due to Covid-19, now stood at 1,041, while the total count is inching towards the one lakh mark. With 7,627 new corona cases in the State, the total now stood at 96,298.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, 47,645 samples were tested (28,853 through VRDL, TrueNat and NACO and 18,792 Rapid Antigen) in the last 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. Kurnool and East Godavari districts reported a spike of more than 1,000 cases in a day. Kurnool with 1,213 cases crossed the 11,000-mark, while the count of East Godavari with 1,095 new cases stood at 13,486, the highest among the 13 districts in the State. With 547 new cases, the tally of Guntur crossed the 10,000-mark and it is the third district in the State to surge past 10,000. Anantapur, which reported 734 cases, is inching towards the five-digit mark and the total count in the district stood at 9,723. The number of those who tested positive after their return from other States is 2,641 and from other countries 434.

Meanwhile, 3,041 corona patients got discharged from hospitals across the State after their recovery and the number of active cases now stood at 48,956. A total of 46,301 patients got discharged till now. No person from other States or other countries tested positive for the virus freshly. Of the Covid toll of 56, nine deaths were reported from East Godavari, eight from Visakhapatnam, six from Kurnool, five each from Krishna, Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari, four from Chittoor, three from Vizianagaram, two each from Anantapur and Kadapa and one each from Guntur and Prakasam districts. Kurnool recorded the highest number of deaths with 162 patients succumbing to the virus, followed by Krishna (144) and East Godavari (122).

