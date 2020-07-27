Andhra: COIVD-19 positive woman gives birth to baby in 108 ambulance

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A Covid-19 patient gave birth in a 108 ambulance while she was being shifted to a government hospital. The incident took place at Rudravaram village in Allagadda Assembly constituency on Saturday night. Both the mother and the infant girl were admitted to Nandyal Government General Hospital and they are safe.

According to officials, the 32-year-old woman was in home quarantine as she recently tested positive for coronavirus. Even as she went into labour on Saturday evening, her relatives and neighbours were hesitant to take her to hospital and thus, called 108 for help. Technician Jeevan said while the mother was shifted to the isolation ward, the baby was kept under observation in the same hospital.