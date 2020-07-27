Maoist killed in exchange of fire with police in Andhra Odisha Border

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Yet another exchange of fire took place in Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area. One Maoist was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with the police under Annavaram police station limits in Chintapalli mandal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in AOB area following three incidents of exchange of fire in 10 days. The special police stepped up combing operations amid reports of Maoist action teams moving in the area. The top Maoist leaders are also reportedly holed up in the area. The latest exchange of fire took place just three days ahead of PLG Martyrs’ Week, which will begin from July 28. The identity of the Maoist killed in the exchange of fire is yet to be ascertained.

An exchange of fire took place between the police personnel and the Maoists in the forest area at Ginnelakota under Pedabayulu police station limits in Visakhapatnam Agency on July 19. According to police sources, a senior Maoist leader was injured in the exchange of fire and he might be Chalapathi. The security forces have recovered five kit bags and a .303 rifle from the site, where the exchange of fire took place.

Security has been beefed up and combing operations were intensified in the last one week with the reported presence of Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, the central committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist). Meanwhile,