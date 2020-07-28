STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases shoot past 1.1 lakh in Andhra with 7,948 new cases, 58 more die

Meanwhile, 3,064 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state taking the total recoveries to 52,622. The state now has 56,527 active cases.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

A different bin arranged for disposing the used mask by VMC at MG road in Vijayawada.

A different bin arranged for disposing used masks by VMC at MG road in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh saw a spike of 7,948 cases on Tuesday taking the cumulative tally in the state past 1.1 lakh. The state now has 1,10,297 cases, while the death toll increased to 1,148 with 58 more patients succumbing to the virus.

The new cases emerged from the staggering 62,979 tests conducted in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said. Of the 62,979 tests, 30,879 are samples tested through VRDL, TruNat and NACCO while the remaining 32,100 are Rapid Antigen tests.

Once again, East Godavari district recorded more than 1,000 cases. A total of 1,367 persons tested positive for the virus in the district taking its cumulative tally to 16,063, the highest among the 13 districts of the state. Kurnool with 1,146 new cases is at second place with 13,380 cases followed by Guntur (11,692) and Anantapur (10,987).

West Godavari with 757 new cases crossed the 9,000-mark while the tally in Krishna district now stands at 6,000 after 293 fresh cases. Similarly, Srikakulam crossed the 5,000-mark with 392 fresh cases.

