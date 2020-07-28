Fire breaks out in container yard, loss pegged at Rs 8 lakh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Yellapuvanipalem when fire broke out at gateway container yard near Sheela Nagar on the national highway here on Monday. According to district fire officer Ram Prakash, fire broke out in two containers of sodium fluoride solution at CFS container yard. He said the fire services department got a call around 12 noon and two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot from Peda Gantyada.

A major accident was averted as fire was brought under control before spreading to other containers. Property worth Rs 8 lakh was damaged due to fire as per the yard officials. The container yard was in close proximity to the Vizag International Airport which is just one-and-a-half km away. Meanwhile, panic gripped people of Yellapuvanipalem when thick fumes billowed out of containers following fire. They heaved a sigh of relief after situation was brought under control.