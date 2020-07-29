STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biggest COVID-19 spike in Andhra Pradesh with over 10,000 fresh cases, 65 more die

A sanitation worker taking rest during break time at COVID-19 testing centre at Gunadala in Vijayawada.

A sanitation worker taking rest during break time at COVID-19 testing centre at Gunadala in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded its highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 10,093 people testing positive for the virus, taking the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,20,390.

A staggering 70,584 tests were conducted in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said.

East Godavari district recorded the highest number of cases with 1,676 persons testing positive followed by 1,371 in Anantapur, 1,124 in Guntur and 1,091 in Kurnool district.

Meanwhile, 2,784 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who have recovered to 55,406. The active cases now stand at 63,771. Another 65 patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall deaths in the state to 1,213.

The state has a positivity rate of 6.61% and a recovery rate of 46.02%. The mortality rate is at 1.01%.

