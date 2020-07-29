STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu calls for political unity to combat Covid-19

Alcohol should be avoided, and the state government should immediately shut liquor stores as only people with strong immune systems can fight the virus, he asserted.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting that Covid-19 has cast its ghastly shadow over the entire world, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed for unity cutting across party lines to combat the crisis.

In a video statement issued on Tuesday, Naidu said people should display courage and confidence to fight the virus. Everybody should be aware of protective measures and telemedicine, among other things, to stay safe, he said.

Alcohol should be avoided, and the state government should immediately shut liquor stores as only people with strong immune systems can fight the virus, he asserted.

Stating that it’s been four months since the first Covid-19 case was detected in AP, he sought for the state government to prepare standard operating procedures based on the Central government’s suggestions.

He also alleged YSRC leaders “washed their hands of” the people’s problems when the Covid-19 situation became unmanageable in the state, and attributed the skyrocketing number of cases to what he said were irresponsible statements made by the CM, Council of Ministers and MLAs.

Demanding that the government release a white paper on the funding received from the Centre, Naidu sought door-delivery of essentials in containment zones, allocation of `5,000 each to poor families, withdrawal of the fuel price hike, and a reduction in electricity bills.

During the crisis, the aim should be to help common people, the Leader of Opposition asserted.
Expressing concern over the piling up of bodies at the Guntur Government General Hospital, Naidu suggested that the government check for how many hours the virus remains in bodies after death, so last rites can be performed without fear.In these troublesome times, people should observe self-restraint, he added.

