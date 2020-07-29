No bed scarcity in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Collector Samuel Anand Kumar has said there is no scarcity of beds in Covid-19 hospitals in the district. The bed strength in hospitals and Covid care centres has been increased in proportion to the rise in corona cases. Asymptomatics are being sent to home quarantine.The Collector on Tuesday said as of now, 1,862 patients are undergoing treatment in Covid hospitals, 855 in Covid care centres and 1,714 in home isolation in the district out of the total active cases. More than 8,284 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery.