Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme tendering procedure to conclude on August 19

Meanwhile, the officials are geared up to defend the requirement of the project, against which the Telangana government has been vehemently opposing.

Published: 29th July 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rayalaseema project

Rayalaseema project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department has scheduled to complete the tendering process for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, including the reverse bidding, by August 19. The bidding process has begun on Monday and the e-auction has been scheduled on August 17.

According to officials, the period of completing the project is 30 months. “Depending on the response to the call, we are scheduled to conclude the tendering process by August 19. The bids can be filed till August 10 and we will scrutinise them (technical and commercial aspects) on August 12 and 13. The lowest bid will be taken as the benchmark for reverse tendering, scheduled on August 17. The successful bidder will be announced two days later,” an official explained.

The initial benchmark (IBM) value of the project — executed under Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode — as per the tender document, is `3,278.15 crore. The officials have targeted to complete the project in 30 months.

However, the project can be launched only after getting clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has stayed the project execution until the committee it has constituted submits a report on the requirement of environmental clearance. The ongoing hearing has been posted for August 11.

Meanwhile, the officials are geared up to defend the requirement of the project, against which the Telangana government has been vehemently opposing. The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) had earlier asked both the Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana governments to furnish the detailed project reports of all the projects on Krishna Basin — both old and new — for appraisal, but both the state departments have not done it so far.

After the State irrigation officials issued notice inviting tenders, the Telangana government has reportedly requested the KRMB to intervene.

