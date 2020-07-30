18 prisoners, six jail staff test positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shock to the prisons department, as many as 18 inmates and six officials of the Visakhapatnam Central Prison at Adavivaram tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Prisons across the state were relatively safe till now with just a handful of COVID-19 cases reported from among prisoners and staff.

Prison officials were on the alert after Mallela On Prakash, a life convict in the sensational Moddu Srinu murder case, who had been serving a sentence in the jail died due to renal failure and his samples tested positive for the virus. Om Prakash went on parole for a few days before his death.

According to central jail superintendent S Rahul, they conducted COVID-19 tests on 282 prisoners, including all those who had come in contact with Om Prakash. He said 400 staff of the prison and also their families underwent the tests.

The results of the tests done till July 27 were received by prison officials and of them, a total of 24 prisoners and staff tested positive and will be quarantined.

Rahul said they have sanitised the entire jail premises with disinfectants. "Since the outbreak of coronavirus, we are taking special steps such as provision of hot water for all prisoners, distribution of Vitamin C and multi vitamin tablets,'' he said, adding that they have identified prisoners above 50 years of age and those having comorbidities and are taking special care of them.

Prison officials are also providing nutritious food to boost the immunity of inmates.

The prison superintendent added that the police will finalise where the prisoners will be quarantined.