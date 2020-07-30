Three doctors to assist police in child trafficking probe

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Probe into the child trafficking case against Srushti Universal Hospital continued on Wednesday as police conducted searches at the hospital near the Zilla Parishad Junction and seized relevant documents.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Rastogi said district medical and health officer has provided three doctors to assist the police in the investigation. “There are only two FIRs against the hospital now. Six more complaints were lodged and FIRs will be filed after verification of the complaints. Multiple teams are probing the case,” he said.

He added two cases were registered against the hospital earlier. While one of them was closed, the other one was settled in a court of law. The DCP said, “We are now investigating suspected surrogacy frauds as some parents might have been duped. Only a thorough investigation will reveal facts.”

The main accused in the child trafficking case, hospital MD P Namrata, was arrested in Davanagere, Karnataka after her location was traced through her mobile phone. She was produced in a court in Karnataka and brought to Vizag after the AP police obtained her transit remand. “She was produced in a court in Vizag and the court sent her to judicial remand. It is a complicated case and we will need assistance of medical experts,” the DCP observed.