STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan wants to help every family take test: Deputy CM Srinivas

On running of Covid care centres in the State, he said steps were taken to ensure that the patients do not face any inconvenience.

Published: 30th July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: “The main reason for the spike in Covid-19 cases in the State is the conduct of more number of tests. AP tops among States in the country in conduct of corona tests. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated steps to ensure that every family in the State undergoes the test as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus,” said Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani).  

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said the government also initiated steps to strengthen hospital infrastructure in the State to meet the increase in corona cases.

Keeping in view the spike in corona cases in East Godavari district, three more Covid hospitals will be set up in addition to the existing six. One more Covid care centre will come up in Kakinada in addition to the existing two. The process of recruitment of doctors and medical staff in the State to overcome staff shortage in government hospitals will be completed soon, he said.   

On running of Covid care centres in the State, he said steps were taken to ensure that the patients do not face any inconvenience. A nutritious diet is being provided to them to enhance their immunity levels.

A sum of Rs 500 is being spent for each patient a day. Stern action will be taken against the designated private hospitals to treat corona, if they refuse to admit any patient. The government also took measures to dispose of the bodies of victims as per the Covid-19 protocol, he said.

Nani refuted the allegation of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that the YSRC government failed to combat corona crisis in the State. The government is acting in a transparent manner in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic without giving any scope for irregularities.

It is highly deplorable on the part of the Opposition Leader to criticise the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on daily basis though it is leaving no stone unturned to curb the spread of coronavirus in the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the district administration reviewed the corona situation as East Godavari topped the list in the State in positive cases. It was decided to intensify surveillance to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp