CM Jagan wants to help every family take test: Deputy CM Srinivas

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: “The main reason for the spike in Covid-19 cases in the State is the conduct of more number of tests. AP tops among States in the country in conduct of corona tests. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated steps to ensure that every family in the State undergoes the test as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus,” said Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani).

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said the government also initiated steps to strengthen hospital infrastructure in the State to meet the increase in corona cases.

Keeping in view the spike in corona cases in East Godavari district, three more Covid hospitals will be set up in addition to the existing six. One more Covid care centre will come up in Kakinada in addition to the existing two. The process of recruitment of doctors and medical staff in the State to overcome staff shortage in government hospitals will be completed soon, he said.

On running of Covid care centres in the State, he said steps were taken to ensure that the patients do not face any inconvenience. A nutritious diet is being provided to them to enhance their immunity levels.

A sum of Rs 500 is being spent for each patient a day. Stern action will be taken against the designated private hospitals to treat corona, if they refuse to admit any patient. The government also took measures to dispose of the bodies of victims as per the Covid-19 protocol, he said.

Nani refuted the allegation of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that the YSRC government failed to combat corona crisis in the State. The government is acting in a transparent manner in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic without giving any scope for irregularities.

It is highly deplorable on the part of the Opposition Leader to criticise the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on daily basis though it is leaving no stone unturned to curb the spread of coronavirus in the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the district administration reviewed the corona situation as East Godavari topped the list in the State in positive cases. It was decided to intensify surveillance to curb the spread of Covid-19.