East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh sees surge of 1,441 COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: East Godavari district continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday as 1,441 people tested positive for the virus. Nine containment clusters were newly set up in the district to curb the spread of coronavirus.

About 105 corona positive cases were sent to home isolation, while 406 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. The district administration lifted the lockdown in view of Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday. People ventured out of their houses in large numbers to purchase pooja items.

Wearing of masks and maintaining of social distance were ignored at the crowded market places. Police found it tough to regulate the surging crowds at the market places and vehicular traffic on the major thoroughfares in the city. Health officials fear that the surging crowds at the market places ignoring the Covid safety norms may result in further spike in corona cases in the district in the coming days.

Doctors stage protest at Rajamahendravaram

Doctors of COVID-19 hospitals in Rajamahendravaram staged a protest on Thursday against lack of proper facilities. They demanded that all the facilities be provided to them as per the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Following an assurance given by the hospital management that it would inform the matter to the government, they gave up the protest and attended duties.