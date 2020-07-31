STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID lockdown: Just apply for e-pass and drive into Andhra Pradesh without clearance

People who want to enter the state by road will still have to register for e-passes, but the passes will be generated automatically from August 1.

Published: 31st July 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana - Andhra Pradesh border check post in Bhadrachalam

Telangana - Andhra Pradesh border check post in Bhadrachalam. (File photo| EPS)

By ​Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People who want to enter the state by road will still have to register for e-passes, but the passes will be generated automatically from August 1.

"As per the Centre’s guidelines, people may enter without permission, but we suggested that they register on the e-pass website so we can maintain a database, which will help ground-level staff such as ANMs, Asha workers and ward secretaries monitor those who come into the state. The only difference is that once they submit their details, they won’t have to wait to get a pass," COVID-19 Special Task Force officer MT Krishna Babu told TNIE on Thursday.

He added that once Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney approves the suggestion, officials will change the system accordingly. "Each traveller will get a QR code, and on scanning it at the border checkpost, the details of all travellers will automatically be entered on the database." Regarding international flights, Babu said only two will be allowed at each international airport per day.

"This is because we have to quarantine those who arrive from abroad for at least seven days. Two flights each will land at the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports. COVID Care Centres (CCC) already have more than 16,000 people, so logistically, we won’t be able to handle more than six flights per day. The Tirupati Airport will soon resume operations, so a total of six flights will be allowed," he explained.

The official further said institutional quarantine will no longer be mandatory for anyone arriving from other States. "As the number of cases is increasing rapidly and we need more facilities to treat patients, only those arriving from abroad will be institutionally quarantined for seven days. The rest will have to be in home isolation for 14 days," Babu added.

With respect to ending the night curfew, he said, "The Centre has announced that there will not be any night curfew, but with the help of the police, we will ensure no one roams on the roads unnecessarily. Only those who are travelling for medical emergencies, work, and similar reasons will be allowed. Without restrictions, the speed at which the cases are increasing will double."

The official further said his team suggested that people should be allowed to attend Independence Day celebrations only on an invitation basis. "The State government-organised programme is telecast live every year. This year, we requested that the general public be barred and only those who are invited be allowed to prevent crowding," said Babu.

Regarding the new challenges faced by the Command Control Room, he said, "All procedures have been digitised, but officials on the ground are not comfortable with this. They still maintain manual records and are finding it hard to enter information on our systems. We are trying to resolve this. Our team is also developing a website on which people will soon be able to see the availability of beds at hospitals, CCCs and quarantine centres in their district."

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 COronavirus Andhra Pradesh epass Andhra Pradesh lockdown
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp