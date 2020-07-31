COVID lockdown: Just apply for e-pass and drive into Andhra Pradesh without clearance

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People who want to enter the state by road will still have to register for e-passes, but the passes will be generated automatically from August 1.

"As per the Centre’s guidelines, people may enter without permission, but we suggested that they register on the e-pass website so we can maintain a database, which will help ground-level staff such as ANMs, Asha workers and ward secretaries monitor those who come into the state. The only difference is that once they submit their details, they won’t have to wait to get a pass," COVID-19 Special Task Force officer MT Krishna Babu told TNIE on Thursday.

He added that once Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney approves the suggestion, officials will change the system accordingly. "Each traveller will get a QR code, and on scanning it at the border checkpost, the details of all travellers will automatically be entered on the database." Regarding international flights, Babu said only two will be allowed at each international airport per day.

"This is because we have to quarantine those who arrive from abroad for at least seven days. Two flights each will land at the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports. COVID Care Centres (CCC) already have more than 16,000 people, so logistically, we won’t be able to handle more than six flights per day. The Tirupati Airport will soon resume operations, so a total of six flights will be allowed," he explained.

The official further said institutional quarantine will no longer be mandatory for anyone arriving from other States. "As the number of cases is increasing rapidly and we need more facilities to treat patients, only those arriving from abroad will be institutionally quarantined for seven days. The rest will have to be in home isolation for 14 days," Babu added.

With respect to ending the night curfew, he said, "The Centre has announced that there will not be any night curfew, but with the help of the police, we will ensure no one roams on the roads unnecessarily. Only those who are travelling for medical emergencies, work, and similar reasons will be allowed. Without restrictions, the speed at which the cases are increasing will double."

The official further said his team suggested that people should be allowed to attend Independence Day celebrations only on an invitation basis. "The State government-organised programme is telecast live every year. This year, we requested that the general public be barred and only those who are invited be allowed to prevent crowding," said Babu.

Regarding the new challenges faced by the Command Control Room, he said, "All procedures have been digitised, but officials on the ground are not comfortable with this. They still maintain manual records and are finding it hard to enter information on our systems. We are trying to resolve this. Our team is also developing a website on which people will soon be able to see the availability of beds at hospitals, CCCs and quarantine centres in their district."