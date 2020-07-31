STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ten people die in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district after consuming sanitisers

Kurchedu and Darsi, where the incident occured, have been declared containment zones in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ten people including three beggars died in Kurichedu mandal headquarter town in Prakasam district in the last three days, of them seven died on Friday morning. 

On Thursday night, one beggar staying near Poleramma Temple in Kurichedu town collapsed and died and shortly thereafter another beggar collapsed. Alerted by locals, the staff of 108 shifted him to a government hospital in Darsi, where he was declared brought dead.  

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, seven more people in the town living in proximity to the temple complained of severe stomach ache and were rushed to Darsi hospital, where six of them died on Friday morning. 

Darsi DSP K Prakash Rao said one Poligala Srinu, a hamli undergoing treatment confirmed that they all have been consuming sanitisers for the past one week, as they could not get hands on liquor. Later, Srinu died undergoing treatment. 

Kurchedu and Darsi have been declared containment zones in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. As a result, liquor shops in the region were shut down for the past one week. Three days ago, one beggar near Poleramma temple, consumed sanitiser and died. Even as police were investigating the case, two more had died on Thursday night.  

"We have spoken to the family members of the victims and they have confirmed that sanitisers were consumed, as there was no liquor, We have also seized used and new sanitiser bottles from the houses of the victims," DSP Prakash Rao explained. 

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal rushed to Kurichedu and later went to Darsi to inquiry about the incident. Speaking to TNIE, he ruled out adulterated liquor as the cause of the accident, He said Sanitisers being sold in the area have been seized and sent for testing. He said the victims have consumed sanitisers mixed with water or cool drink.

The deceased were identified as Anugonda Srinu (25), Bogem Tirupatiaha (37), Guntaka Ramireddy (60), Ramanaih (65), Ramana (65), Raja Reddy (65), Babu (40), Charles (45) and Augustin (47).  Darsi and Kurichedu police have registered cases and investigation is under progress. 

