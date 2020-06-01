Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Amit Shah on Tuesday for discussion on pending projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers during his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday.

"The Chief Minister, along with state government officials and MPs, would be meeting Union Home Minister and the Jal Shakti Minister during his visit to Delhi. Based on the availability, he will also meet the minister for mines," Rajya Sabha member and YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said on Monday.

The MP said the Chief Minister would be discussing various issues pertaining to the state including pending projects.

Asked if the Chief Minister will raise the ongoing dispute with the Telangana government over construction of irrigation projects by both sides on rivers Krishna and Godavari, Vijayasai Reddy said they will discuss any dispute with the Telangana government.

"There are several other issues related to the Union Jal Shakti ministry including the Polavaram project, release of funds to the project and also for the Rehabilitation and Relief (R&R) package," he said.