COVID-19: District-wise sentinel surveillance to check community spread in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

To understand the prevalence of Covid-19 in community, the State government has decided to take up sentinel surveillance covering 15 categories of people including those suffering from fever and

co-morbidity, all cases of SARI (severe acute respiratory infections), persons aged 60 years and above, people returning from other States in trains and government officials on Covid-19 duty. As part of the surveillance, the identified category persons will be tested every day. Officials in each district will test 290 persons every day, according to the COVID Instant Order 54