COVID-19: Survivor doctors resume duty at Kurnool GGH 

A few junior doctors and medical students, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier at Kurnool Government General Hospital, have resumed their duties after recovery. 

Published: 01st June 2020 08:07 AM

The Kurnool Government Hospital building, with the slogan over the portico assuring patients they are in safe hands.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A few junior doctors and medical students, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier at Kurnool Government General Hospital, have resumed their duties after recovery. “I knew that I was risking my life,” a Covid survivor doctor said. She was working at Gyeanic unit in Kurnool GGH. Sharing her experience with TNIE, she said she was in quarantine for 14 days.

She was treated at the GGH after being tested positive for the virus. However, her samples tested negative twice and she was discharged from the hospital. “I am happy to get back to the hospital for treating Covid-19 patients,” she said. Like her, two more doctors have resumed duties at the GGH after their recovery. Another lady doctor said she had conducted delivery of at least four Covid-19 positive women.

She said there was nothing to panic in treating Covid-19 patients if the doctors are armed with masks and other protective gears. She advised general public not to be scared while dealing with Covid-19 patients as long as they take precautionary measures. Hospital superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy appreciated the services of the doctors and PG students and all medical staff, who are giving their best in the fight against Covid-19. 

