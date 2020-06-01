Gas leak-affected vegetable crops add to woes of farmers in Visakhapatnam

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: Discoloured and withered vegetable crops near Venkatapuram stand as a testimony to the damage caused by the leak of styrene gas from the LG Polymers plant in Vizag on May 7. The yield from the horticulture crops is not fit for consumption, and because of this, farmers are now staring at losses.

Five teams from the horticulture department conducted a field study and found that crops on 4.7 acres within three km of the styrene tank are unfit for consumption. One Satyanarayana, of Venkatapuram, who raised brinjal on 10 cents told TNIE he was about to harvest the crop when the disaster struck. “Officials told me to destroy the crop but I am unable to as I’m yet to come to terms with the loss and can’t digest the fact that all my effort is in vain. Besides, I am waiting for compensation for the crop loss,” he said.

Horticulture assistant director K Sailaja told TNIE 32 farmers raised horticulture crops near Venkatapuram, and most of these crops were damaged and discoloured. “Farmers have been advised to destroy the crop,” she said. At Nandamuri Nagar, coconut, mango and cashew plantations were raised on 20 acres and the farmers have been advised not to harvest the crop since it is not fit for consumption. She said the teams collected 15 samples of soil, and sampling revealed that the nutrient levels are intact. “However, the residue test reports are yet to arrive,” she added.

Another farmer, Srinivas, from Cheemalapalli, near Meghadrigedda, said there were only a few takers for their crops as they were considered to be farmers from Venkatapuram. “Though our land was unaffected, traders are not buying our produce,” he said. Sailaja said that contrary to reports, there was standing crop, mostly leafy vegetables, on only 15 acres raised by about 50 farmers in Chintalagraharaham, Puorlupalem, Lakshmipalem and Cheemlapalli near Meghadrigedda reservoir, which are beyond the 3-km affected zone.

However, farmers are finding it hard to sell leafy vegetables as traders are not purchasing their produce.

She said that as per the joint collector’s directive, the marketing department made arrangements to buy leafy vegetables from them. Most of them have Rythu Bazaar cards and there won’t be much of a problem, she said.

Agriculture assistant director Leelavati said their teams created awareness among the people against consuming drumstick and guava grown in their courtyards of houses in five styrene-affected villages of Venkatapuram, Nandamurinagar, Pydimamba Colony, Padmanabha Nagar, SC and BC Colony. She said there were no field crops near the five villages.

“People raised crops on government land. When the Meghadrigedda reservoir was built, land was taken from people and some of them raised crops on the land that was not used for the reservoir,” she said.

Horticulture officer Radhika said they conducted a survey to gather details of various horticulture crops raised within three km of the LG Polymers plant. Since paddy was harvested in January, farmers did not suffer much loss. About 40 people raised crops such as brinjal, okra, banana and munaga on 10 to 15 cents of land each. “We already submitted the survey report to revenue officials for action with regard to payment of compensation,” she said.