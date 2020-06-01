Group clash claims life of realtor in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The group clash at Sanath Nagar on Saturday evening, which created a stir in the city, claimed the life of a realtor. Dispute over the sale of an apartment is said to be the reason behind the clash between the two rival groups.

Patamata Circle Inspector R Suresh Reddy said the two groups were led by Thota Sandeep (35) of Kanuru and Manikanta alias KTM Pandu, both into real estate deals. Sandeep mediated a real estate deal at Yanamalakuduru and Pandu too interfered in it and raised objection over former’s mediation. Pandu reportedly warned Sandeep of dire consequences, if he did not back out of the deal.

The two groups decided to settle the issue through negotiations. But it turned violent when one group attacked the other with sticks and stones. Sandeep who was severely injured in the clash, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Sunday, the CI said.

Police suspect that the two groups might have planned to attack the other and came prepared with sticks and other lethal weapons. In the video that went viral, one person was seen walking with a sickle and both the groups hurling stones at each other even as Sandeep lay unconscious on the ground. Sandeep was shifted to a private hospital at Auto Nagar, where he succumbed.

Two other injured are undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in the city. A case was registered against Pandu under Section 302 of IPC. “Six teams have been formed to identify those involved in the clash. If there is any student found to have a connection with the clash, suspect sheet will be opened against him,” DCP Harshavardhan Raja said.

Excise constable killed by her husband

Vijayawada: Kanchikacherla police solved the mystery behind the death of woman constable P Neelaveni, who was found dead at her residence on Saturday morning. Police said her husband Nagasheshu killed Neelaveni due to personal reasons. He had strangulated her to death over a heated argument on Friday. “While Neelaveni hails from Kondapalli, Nagasheshu belongs to Cheemalapadu. Neelaveni gave birth to a baby boy four months ago,” Inspector Satish said. Nagasheshu has been arrested. “A murder case has been filed against him at the Kanchikacherla police station,” the Inspector added.