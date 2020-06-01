Two more die of COVID-19 in Andhra as cases shoot up to 3676 with 105 new patients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 3676 with 105 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Monday. The toll increased to 64 with two more casualties reported in Kurnool district.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday morning, 10,567 samples in the state were tested in the last 24 hours and 76 tested positive.

One more foreign returnee tested positive and another 28 positive cases were reported among those who returned from other states, taking the total number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours to 105.

Eight of the new cases -- all from Nellore district -- were reported to be having a travel history to the Koyembedu market in Chennai.

Another 64 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after their recovery. The total number of discharged in the state now stands at 2,366.