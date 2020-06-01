Why was restoration circular revoked?: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Slamming the TDP for pointing fingers at Advocate General (AG), who said self-declaration of N Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) was invalid consequent to the High Court’s order, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana questioned the party as to why the SEC’s office withdrew its circular of Ramesh Kumar taking charge.

He also found fault with the leaders of the yellow brigade for criticising the advocate general and accusing him of carrying the government’s agenda forward. In a press meet at YSRC party office in Tadepalli on Sunday, the minister said, “It is natural for Ramesh Kumar to move the court as he was the commissioner.

But why did the TDP move court? It goes to show that people and not institutions are important for the TDP. The AG had come forward to inform the State government’s version as a few people twisted the High Court’s order. If the AG’s arguments were not right, why did the SEC office, which first issued a circular stating Ramesh Kumar stood restored, later rescind it?” On the occasion, Botcha listed out the YSRC government’s achievements in the past one year. He came down heavily on the Opposition party for slinging mud at the ruling party and using judicial technicalities to stall various government programmes.

‘No change in Vizag capital decision’

To a query as to when the executive capital would be moved to Vizag, Botcha reiterated, “Our government’s stand is clear and there is no change. We have stated the same in the Assembly too. Since the TDP moved the court with technicalities, we will await the orders and then take a call.”