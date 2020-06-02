STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

63 Srikakulam farmers get bank notices for agri loans they didn’t take

Etcerla Mariyamma, a farmer of Kottagudem, said that she received the bank notice though she did not take any agriculture loan.

Published: 02nd June 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers showing the bank notices in Srikakulam on Monday.

Farmers showing the bank notices in Srikakulam on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As many as 63 farmers from the district got a rude shock of their lifetime when they received notices from Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB) asking them to repay the agriculture loans they didn’t take. Agriculture loans were allegedly issued to the 63 farmers of Kottagudem village in Santakaviti mandal by APGVB between 2014 and 2017 without the knowledge of the concerned.

Of the 63 farmers, more than 25 don’t have even a cent of agriculture land of their own. It is alleged that a middleman from the village managed to get the loans by creating fake documents in the name of local farmers. After knowing the real picture, APGVB officials began a probe into the scam. Though the middleman managed to renew the loans initially, he could not manage to do so in 2017. In 2018, the then tahsildar stopped the bogus records after correcting the land records.

Korikana Venkata Ramana, one of the farmers, had received the notice from the bank asking him to repay Rs 1,78,182.26 with interest. Similarly, Vandrasi Ramu got the notice demanding to repay the loan of Rs 1,37,546.19 with interest. Alajangi Chittibabu, Kobogana Sankara Rao and several other farmers also received notices from the bank demanding repayment of loan amount.  

Etcerla Mariyamma, a farmer of Kottagudem, said that she received the bank notice though she did not take any agriculture loan. She said that a middleman named Korikana Satyanarayana managed to get the loan without her knowledge.

“When I asked him about the bank notice, he said that he would manage and no need to worry about it,” she said.Alajangi Chitti Babu said that he submitted passbook and other documents to the bank through the middleman. After submitting the documents, the middleman said that the loan was not sanctioned. He later managed to get the loan in his name, Chittibabu alleged. When contacted, District Lead Bank Manager (Union Bank) G Hari Prasad said that the internal probe has already started into the  loan scam. He also said that the officials had taken the issue to the notice of the district collector and he, in turn, ordered an inquiry into the matter.“We will also conduct investigation into each case if the victims approached us,” the Lead Bank Manager added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh agriculture loans farmers
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp