STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels Delhi visit

Sources in the AP government said there was a change in the schedule of Amit Shah prompting Jagan Mohan Reddy to cancel his visit to Delhi at the last minute.

Published: 02nd June 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Mana Palana - Mee Suchana on industrial sector at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The scheduled visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah got cancelled at the last minute. Sources in the AP government said there was a change in the schedule of Amit Shah prompting Jagan Mohan Reddy to cancel his visit to Delhi.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his visit to Delhi, was scheduled to meet Amit Shah and brief the latter about the steps taken by the AP government to check the spread of coronavirus in the state. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to raise the issue of the impact of lockdown on the state finances and reiterate the government's request for release of funds due to the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was also scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekawat to discuss on pending projects including the Polavaram project, release of funds for the project and also for Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package from the Centre.

Though Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheduled to start from Gannavaram airport on a special flight, the last minute change in the schedule of Amit Shah prompted the Chief Minister to cancel his Delhi visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp