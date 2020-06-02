Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels Delhi visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The scheduled visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah got cancelled at the last minute. Sources in the AP government said there was a change in the schedule of Amit Shah prompting Jagan Mohan Reddy to cancel his visit to Delhi.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his visit to Delhi, was scheduled to meet Amit Shah and brief the latter about the steps taken by the AP government to check the spread of coronavirus in the state. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to raise the issue of the impact of lockdown on the state finances and reiterate the government's request for release of funds due to the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was also scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekawat to discuss on pending projects including the Polavaram project, release of funds for the project and also for Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package from the Centre.

Though Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheduled to start from Gannavaram airport on a special flight, the last minute change in the schedule of Amit Shah prompted the Chief Minister to cancel his Delhi visit.