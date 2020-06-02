Andhra Pradesh gears up to unlock restaurants, malls, places of worship on June 8

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 and paved the way for phased reopening (unlock 1) of activities in non-containment zones as per the Central government’s guidelines. Fines will be imposed for spitting and not wearing a mask in public places, and physical distancing will be mandatory.

In the first phase of reopening, which will start from June 8, places of worship, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services and shopping malls will resume operations. The state health ministry will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for these facilities to ensure physical distancing is maintained. The managements of famous temples such as Tirumala, Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, Srisailam and others have started preparing to receive devotees.

In Phase-II, consultations will be held with stakeholders on reopening educational institutions, and a decision on this will be taken in July. However, the state government earlier decided to begin the academic year on August 3 and conduct SSC exams from July 10.

In Phase-III, after assessing the situation, international air travel, and facilities such as theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions will be allowed.

With respect to inter-state transport, state governments will continue to impose restrictions on travel. As trains, flights and bus services resume, all passengers entering the state will continue to be screened. To enter the state, people will have to enrol on the Spandana portal, and exemptions will be given in case of a death of a relative, and for medical professionals and some other officials.

People arriving from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Chennai, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan who are symptomatic will be quarantined for seven days and tested. If uninfected, they may be quarantined at home, and will be tested again after seven days.

Those who are asymptomatic will be sent to institutional quarantine in their native districts and tested after seven days. If uninfected, they will be under home quarantine. “People who test positive will be shifted to a Covid-19 hospital,” the orders issued with respect to the SOP for people entering AP said.

However, people who are above the age of 60 years, or below 10, or pregnant, lactating or terminally ill, will be directly sent to be quarantined at home.

Those who are quarantined at home will be visited every day by ASHA workers, village and ward volunteers and ANMs. Fifty per cent of passengers in each compartment on trains originating in Telangana will be tested for coronavirus. “After observing the pattern of positivity for a week, the sampling will be modified,” the orders said.