Bengaluru returnees 'stuck' in quarantine centre in Andhra Pradesh

The flier, however, claimed that he has a digital copy of results of all the tests conducted in the district on May 27.

Published: 02nd June 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers who came from Bengaluru on May 27 on a domestic flight stuck at quarantine centre in Bhimavaram West Godavari district.

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some of the flyers who reached Vijayawada airport from Bengaluru on May 27 said they were stuck in a quarantine centre in Bhimavaram as the officials were not disclosing their test results. "After reaching Vijayawada, many of the passengers were brought to the quarantine centre by APSRTC buses. We were told that we’d be allowed to go home in two-three hours once the results come back. However, it has been four days now and no one has communicated our results to us," a flyer said.

As per a circular issued by the state government, only passengers from high incidence areas such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be tested on arrival and must undergo seven-day institutional quarantine.  Those who come from low incidence areas should be allowed 14 days of home quarantine after their swab samples are collected.

The flier, however, claimed that he has a digital copy of results of all the tests conducted in the district on May 27.Another group, which came from Bengaluru on May 28 and taken to a quarantine centre in Prakasam, was allowed to go home on May 29.  “I, and passengers stuck in West Godavari, work in Bengaluru. At the airport, they (officials) said they will collect our samples and let us go home as per the results,” said Jagdeeshwar Reddy.TNIE could not reach district authorities as their phones either were switched off or went unanswered.

