CBI seizes medical reports of Sudhakar

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing suspended Narsipatnam Area Hospital anaesthetist Sudhakar Rao case as per the directives of the Andhra Pradesh High Court stepped up investigation.

The CBI sleuths visited King George Hospital (KGH) on Monday and met the hospital superintendent. They seized medical treatment reports of Dr Sudhakar Rao and also the CCTV footage. They also interrogated KGH medical officers Dr Vamsi Krishna and Dr K Kanaka Mahalakshmi, who treated Sudhakar Rao in a casualty ward at KGH.

They are likely to interrogate the two medicos spotted in the CCTV footage.The CBI officials also visited Port Hospital area from where Sudhakar Rao was arrested after he staged a half-naked protest. They also reportedly visited Fourth Town police station.

Meanwhile, the CBI sleuths also interrogated Lalith, son of Sudhakar Rao, in the morning and evening.Sudhakar Rao’s mother, along with her relative Putcha Vijaya Kumar and other Dalit leaders, met the CBI officials and urged them to register SC/ST atrocity case against the police.

She alleged that the police behaved in a rude manner with Sudhakar Rao. She said after the CBI began investigation, there has been much progress in the case. She said her son’s health was not well ever since he was admitted to the Government Hospital for Mental Care.

Vijaya Kumar said the PIL filed in High Court seeking shifting of Sudhakar Rao from mental care hospital will come up for hearing on Tuesday.