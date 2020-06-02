Conceive crop planning with RBK as a unit: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after launching Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), which were touted as game-changers in the rural economy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed agriculture department officials to prepare crop plans by taking RBKs as a unit. Addressing a high-level review meeting on agriculture and working of RBKs, Jagan asked the officials to chalk out plans for which crops have to be cultivated under which RBK and to what extent.

Officials were asked to come out with modalities (Standard Operating Procedures) for crop planning and e-copping at the earliest. At the same time, the CM wanted the officials to complete the setting up of Agriculture Advisory boards at state, district, and mandal levels.

The SOPs of crop planning and e-copping should be prepared in a manner which will not have any conflict of interests and they have to be displayed at RBKs and village secretariats.

Stating that by cultivating the crops, which have no market, the farmers suffer losses, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to educate this aspect to the farmers and at the same time ensure seeds are positioned at RBKs as per the crop plan. Further, the officials were also directed to prepare the e-mrketing patform for the sale of the crops of the farmers without hassle.

Stating that for sale of agriculture produce on e-marketing platform, quality is the most important aspect, the Chief Minister asked the officials to provide grading, packing, and processing facilities at RBKs.

“Success of e-marketing is dependent on three factors - quality, transport, and timely payment,” he explained.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure that by the time of harvesting of Kharif crop, all the 10,641 RBKs in the state have grading, packing facilities.