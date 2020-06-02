COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rises to 3,791 with 115 new cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 3,791 cases with another 115 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 AM on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday morning, a total of 12,613 samples in the state were tested in the last 24 hours, and 82 tested positive. Another 33 positive cases reported among those who returned from other states. The cumulative total of new cases reported in the last 24 hours is 115.

Another 40 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours after their recovery. One among the 112 foreign returned was also discharged after recovery The total number of discharged in the state now stands at 2,407

Andhra Pradesh continues to be top among the states with regard to testing of samples per million people. The state is testing 7,410 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 2,859. Tamil Nadu with 6,537 tests per million and Rajasthan with 5,512 tests per million occupy second and third places respectively among the states.

The state is also doing better in positivity rate with 0.96 per cent as against 4.96 per cent at the national level. The state has a recovery rate of 63.49 per cent as against the national average of 48.51 per cent. The mortality rate in the state is 1.69 per cent while it is 2.84 per cent at the national level.