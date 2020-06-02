Man stabbed to death by in-laws

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A man was stabbed to death by his in-laws at Sai Colony in Chirala on Monday.According to police, M Dileep (28) of Sai Colony in Chirala married P Rebecca (27) eight years ago and the couple has two children. Meanwhile, Dileep started suspecting his wife’s fidelity. On Monday afternoon, Dileep went to his in-laws’ house and exchanged heated arguments with them. In a fit of rage, Rebecca’s father P Chinna, along with his wife, son and other family members, attacked him with knives.