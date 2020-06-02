Separated from family for 16 years, Beggar saves Rs 2 lakh for his daughter

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 58-year-old beggar, deserted by his family 24 years ago, was found with Rs 2 lakh. The incident came to light on Sunday when Dronachalam Seva Samithi members gave a makeover to the beggar with a new haircut, bath and new clothes.

According to Dhone Circle Inspector Subramanyam, Chinna Narasimhulu alias Seenu is a native of Muneppagutta Colony in Mahabubnagar of Telangana. He had been begging in Dhone of Kurnool district for the past 16 years. He saved Rs 2 lakh (Rs 1.27 lakh in new currency and coins and Rs 77,000 in demonetised currency.)

While giving makeover to the beggar, the members of the voluntary organisation found Rs 2 lakh in his shirts and informed the police. On receipt of information, the CI visited the Dronachalam Seva Samithi office and advised them to deposit the savings by opening a bank account in Narasimhulu’s name.

The CI admitted Narasimhulu to an old age home in Kadapa. It is learnt that Narasimhulu’s wife and daughter went to Bengaluru in search of livelihood. His daughter was 8-month-old when his family fell apart.

When asked, Narasimhulu said that he saved money for his daughter and expressed hope that he would meet her some day before his death.