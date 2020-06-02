STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Separated from family for 16 years, Beggar saves Rs 2 lakh for his daughter

It is learnt that Narasimhulu’s wife and daughter went to Bengaluru in search of livelihood. His daughter was 8-month-old when his family fell apart.

Published: 02nd June 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 58-year-old beggar, deserted by his family 24 years ago, was found with Rs 2 lakh. The incident came to light on Sunday when Dronachalam Seva Samithi members gave a makeover to the beggar with a new haircut, bath and new clothes.

According to Dhone Circle Inspector Subramanyam, Chinna Narasimhulu alias Seenu is a native of Muneppagutta Colony in Mahabubnagar of Telangana. He had been begging in Dhone of Kurnool district for the past 16 years. He saved Rs 2 lakh (Rs 1.27 lakh in new currency and coins and Rs 77,000 in demonetised currency.)

While giving makeover to the beggar, the members of the voluntary organisation found Rs 2 lakh in his shirts and informed the police. On receipt of information, the CI visited the Dronachalam Seva Samithi office and advised them to deposit the savings by opening a bank account in Narasimhulu’s name.

The CI admitted Narasimhulu to an old age home in Kadapa. It is learnt that Narasimhulu’s wife and daughter went to Bengaluru in search of livelihood. His daughter was 8-month-old when his family fell apart.

When asked, Narasimhulu said that he saved money for his daughter and expressed hope that he would meet her some day before his death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
beggar Andhra Pradesh Kurnool
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp