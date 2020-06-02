Slight delay in Southwest Monsoon arrival in Andhra likely, says IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: There may be a slight delay in the Southwest Monsoon entering Andhra Pradesh though it hit Kerala on Monday. As per the normal course, the monsoon has to set in on Anantapur - Tirupati region by June 4 and cover Srikakulam, the northeastern tip of the State, by June 11. However, due to cyclonic storm brewing in the Arabian Sea, the arrival of monsoon in Andhra Pradesh has become unpredictable.

“At this juncture, we cannot predict when southwesterly winds will reach AP and the monsoon will arrive in the State. There is a deep depression in the Arabian Sea, which is predicted to become a cyclone and cross between North Maharashtra and South

Gujarat by June 3. We can only give a forecast about the monsoon arrival in the State after June 4,” S Stella, Incharge Director of IMD, Amaravati, told TNIE.

It is predicted to be a normal monsoon this year with rains spread over from June to September. The monsoon entered the State on June 16 last time. After an initially dry spell, the State received bountiful of rains.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Monday. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds up to 30 to 40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the State on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur district recorded the maximum temperature of 41.8° C in the State. The day temperature continues to plummet across the State. Tirupati recorded 40.6° C, Nandyal 40.4° C, Kurnool 39.7° C, Anantapur 39.7° C, Vijayawada 39.5° C and Kadapa 39° C. Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 35° C.