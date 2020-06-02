STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Soldier among 5 new coronavirus cases in Prakasam

On Monday, the medical authorities received results of 600 samples from the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in Ongole.

Published: 02nd June 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

Representational image (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With five more positive cases, the coronavirus count in Prakasam district rose to 92 on Monday. With the steady increase in the number of cases in the district, the authorities have stepped up surveillance on people coming to Prakasam from Chennai, Mumbai, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi and other most affected places in the country. All the new cases are migrant workers and their family members, who returned from Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

The new cases include an Army soldier who returned home from Darjeeling, an aged woman whose husband returned from Chennai, a youth who returned from Gujarat and another youngster who returned from Chennai. The husband of the aged woman also tested positive. The quintet who tested positive, belong to Ulavapadu, Karedu, Vetapalem, Jallapalem and Bestavaripeta. As many as 22 cases were registered across the district in the last five days. All the infectees are migrant workers.

On Monday, the medical authorities received results of 600 samples from the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in Ongole. All the samples except five, tested negative. Meanwhile, a corona patient of Kothapatnam was discharged from the Government General Hospital after his total recovery. The number of active cases in the district also decreased to 23 from 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakasam coronavirus COVID 19 cases
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp