Soldier among 5 new coronavirus cases in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With five more positive cases, the coronavirus count in Prakasam district rose to 92 on Monday. With the steady increase in the number of cases in the district, the authorities have stepped up surveillance on people coming to Prakasam from Chennai, Mumbai, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi and other most affected places in the country. All the new cases are migrant workers and their family members, who returned from Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

The new cases include an Army soldier who returned home from Darjeeling, an aged woman whose husband returned from Chennai, a youth who returned from Gujarat and another youngster who returned from Chennai. The husband of the aged woman also tested positive. The quintet who tested positive, belong to Ulavapadu, Karedu, Vetapalem, Jallapalem and Bestavaripeta. As many as 22 cases were registered across the district in the last five days. All the infectees are migrant workers.

On Monday, the medical authorities received results of 600 samples from the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in Ongole. All the samples except five, tested negative. Meanwhile, a corona patient of Kothapatnam was discharged from the Government General Hospital after his total recovery. The number of active cases in the district also decreased to 23 from 24.