UMTC to prepare DPR for tram system

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government on Monday approved the lowest financial offer of `337.67 lakh quoted by Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC) for preparing Detailed Project Report (DPR) for catenary free modern tram/metrolite system in Visakhapatnam for a length of 60.20 km, including the preparation of alternative analysis report among others. The government authorised the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Vijayawada, MD to issue letter of acceptance to the UMTC for preparing the new DPR.