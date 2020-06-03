Andhra Pradesh student takes selfie atop train, electrocuted

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A BTech final year student from a private engineering college in Visakhapatnam was electrocuted while taking a selfie on a goods train wagon at L Kota railway station on Monday evening.

He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Jami Purna Chandra Sai Vara Pratap (21), a resident of L Kota village in Vizianagaram district and son of Jami Appala Raju, former sarpanch of L Kota.

According to police, when Pratap was taking a selfie, the train started moving slowly. He came in contact with high tension electric line at the railway station and fell off the wagon with severe burns.