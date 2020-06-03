STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI files FIR against suspended Dr Sudhakar Rao in Visakhapatnam

Meanwhile, Sudhakar Rao's case took several turns from the time he was suspended when his statement on denial of N95 masks went viral in the first week of April.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing into the case of suspended Narsipatnam doctor Sudhakar Rao following High Court order, has filed FIR against Sudhakar Rao late Tuesday night.

Sudhakar Rao is undergoing treatment at Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam since he was admitted by the police.

A CBI official told TNIE on Wednesday that the investigation in the case was going on as per the court order.

Accordingly, they have also taken up local police investigation in the case. The case details and FIR will be uploaded in the website shortly, he said.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar Rao's case took several turns from the time he was suspended when his statement on denial of N95 masks went viral in the first week of April. He has been lying low till he surfaced on highway near Akkayyapalem on May 16. The police then allegedly mistreated him while shifting him to the police station and later he was shifted to mental care hospital. The police then filed cases against Sudhakar Rao for violating lockdown norms, obstructing police on duty and registered cases against him under sections 188 and 357 of IPC.

As the incident went viral the High Court took up a letter written to it as PIL and ordered a CBI investigation against the Vizag police.

The CBI immediately swung into action and filed FIR against the police. As part of an investigation it questioned KGH and mental care hospital doctors and also Sudhakar Rao and his son Lalith in connection with the case

The CBI team also visited the scene of the offence and the police station. It seized Sudhakar Rao medical records and CCTV footage at KGH. Meanwhile, the fourth town police handed over a 130-page report and CDs in connection with the case to CBI. It has so far questioned 23 people in the case.

