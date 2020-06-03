Corona case forces closure of mirchi yard 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Tuesday directed the Guntur Mirchi Yard authorities to suspend trading till June 7.

The Collector issued the directive after a daily wager working in the mirchi yard tested positive for coronavirus on May 30. About 20 primary contacts of the Covid-19 positive case were also identified to shift them to quarantine centre.

The Collector wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Agriculture Marketing to take all precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus by closing the mirchi yard till June 7. He directed the mirchi yard secretary to submit a report after sanitising the entire yard premises. The Superintendent of Police was asked to enforce the closure of the mirchi yard till further orders.