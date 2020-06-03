Leopard caught on CCTV at Tirumala as animals roam freely in absence of pilgrims

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A leopard was spotted near the Karnataka Choultries on the newly laid Ring Road on the sacred Tirumala hills in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The movement of the leopard was caught on two CCTVs installed in the Karnataka Choultries between 3 am to 3.04 am. With the famous Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala closed for darshan for devotees due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the busy Tirumala hillocks have worn a deserted look for more than two months.

Wild animals including spotted deer, antelopes, slender lorises and others ventured out of the forests and roamed freely on the deserted streets of Tirumala and were frequently spotted by the residents of Balaji Nagar during this period. Forest officials were alerted after the leopard was spotted.

Officials said as the temple is all set to be opened for devotees after conducting a trial run with temple staff from June 8, the wild animals will move into the forests when the movement of people starts.